Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $250.00 Price Target at BofA Securities

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective boosted by BofA Securities from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.12.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $226.07 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $226.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

