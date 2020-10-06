Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Truist currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $124.00.

MEDP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP opened at $118.85 on Friday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $861,632.80. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock worth $131,404,033. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.