Merchants Trust plc (MRCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Merchants Trust stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Merchants Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 569 ($7.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $409.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 348.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 366.08.

About Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

