Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.00.

MLAB opened at $260.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -521.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $271.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.95.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,299 shares of company stock worth $1,560,770 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

