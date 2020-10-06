MetaMorph Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 68% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 67.3% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $399,242.89 and approximately $62,883.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.86 or 0.04846879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032450 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,610,280 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, BiteBTC, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.