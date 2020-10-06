Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $13.56 million and $151,531.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.03268225 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,064,021 coins and its circulating supply is 79,063,916 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

