Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,869 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 44,165 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 99,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,647,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,686,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.05. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,592.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

