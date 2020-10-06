Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 44,165 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 99,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $208.74. 250,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,686,781. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,592.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

