Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Shares of Minnova Corp (CVE:MCI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.36. Minnova shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 3,004 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $6.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19.

Minnova Company Profile (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Nokomis and PL properties located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

