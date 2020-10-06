Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) COO Michael A. Browne Purchases 3,500 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) COO Michael A. Browne bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $15.03.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.