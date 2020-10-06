Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Receives $30.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.10.

Several research analysts have commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,856. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,378.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,050. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Moelis & Co by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Co by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Moelis & Co by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

