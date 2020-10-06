Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Shares of MC stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $41.27.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,244,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,008.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,050. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,590,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,615 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,311,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,309,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,987,000 after purchasing an additional 961,128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,009,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,041,000 after purchasing an additional 400,718 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

