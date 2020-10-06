Monero Classic Market Capitalization Hits $957,175.92 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 56.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $957,175.92 and $49.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.01034445 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003535 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.