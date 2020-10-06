Monero (XMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.27 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Monero has a market cap of $1.96 billion and $1.27 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $110.74 or 0.01034445 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, DragonEX, Gate.io and B2BX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003535 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,719,125 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Coinroom, DragonEX, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, Huobi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Nanex, BitBay, Bitlish, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, Ovis, Cryptopia, Kraken, Cryptomate, Braziliex, Exrates, Crex24, Binance, Graviex, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Livecoin, TradeOgre, B2BX, Upbit, Coindeal, Liquid, Mercatox, Coinut, Bithumb, Coinbe, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX, Tux Exchange, Exmo, Bisq and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

