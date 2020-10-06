Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.54 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and $23,193.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

