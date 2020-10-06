Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Monster Beverage have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of strength in the energy drinks category and robust second-quarter 2020 results. Despite adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales improved on a sequential basis in the second half of the quarter with stores reopening in a phased manner. Its earnings reflected gains from cost leverage, which further led to gross and operating margin growth. Moreover, management doesn’t foresee any material impact of COVID-19 and stated that it is not facing any supply-chain disruption, currently. However, it witnessed a shift in consumer preference and lower traffic in convenience stores and gas stations along with a decline in the food service on-premise channel. Apart from these, unfavorable currency movements and stiff competition remain concerns.”

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

MNST traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $3,444,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.