Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Msci stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $349.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,726. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.20. Msci has a 52-week low of $213.01 and a 52-week high of $398.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Msci will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $883,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,443,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,120,240. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Msci during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

