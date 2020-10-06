Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

MWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at $863,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,628,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,143,000 after purchasing an additional 928,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,435,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,997 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 12.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,491,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,923,000 after acquiring an additional 374,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,245 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 12.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,272,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,212,000 after acquiring an additional 374,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

