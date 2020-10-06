MVL Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One MVL token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, UEX, IDEX and IDCM. MVL has a market cap of $15.01 million and approximately $498,575.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.86 or 0.04846879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032450 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,575,109,037 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, UEX, Cashierest, CoinBene, Cryptology and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

