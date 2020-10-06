Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Downgraded by Cowen

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Myokardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

Shares of MYOK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,068. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Myokardia during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

