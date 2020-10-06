Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Myokardia earned a coverage optimism score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ MYOK traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.68. 599,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYOK. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Myokardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

