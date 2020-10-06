Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.24. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.23.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.02% and a negative net margin of 932.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

