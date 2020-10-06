NAGA (NGC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, NAGA has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Upbit, IDEX and HitBTC. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $4,925.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020237 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.89 or 0.04819272 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057275 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032734 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NGC is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

