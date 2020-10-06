Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.14. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,389,353 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.45% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

