NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) vs. Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Head to Head Analysis

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) and Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

NanoViricides has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iqvia has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NanoViricides and Iqvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides N/A -73.41% -57.43% Iqvia 1.21% 17.90% 4.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NanoViricides and Iqvia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A Iqvia 0 1 16 0 2.94

Iqvia has a consensus price target of $165.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.31%. Given Iqvia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iqvia is more favorable than NanoViricides.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NanoViricides and Iqvia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides N/A N/A -$8.42 million N/A N/A Iqvia $11.09 billion 2.78 $191.00 million $5.94 27.15

Iqvia has higher revenue and earnings than NanoViricides.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of NanoViricides shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Iqvia shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of NanoViricides shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Iqvia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iqvia beats NanoViricides on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis. The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of all types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide that is an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide. In addition, it is also involved in research and development of other nanoviricides drug projects for treatment of different viruses and indications; and HerpeCide program expansion drug projects for different herpes viruses for different indications. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. IQVIA Holdings Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

