National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.49 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

