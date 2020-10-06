Naviaddress Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $31,007.75 and $7,128.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Naviaddress Profile

NAVI is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

