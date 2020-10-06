NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NBT Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NBTB opened at $27.80 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Santangelo bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at $615,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

