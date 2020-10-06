NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCSM stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. Equities analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

