NEM 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.41 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, NEM has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, Bithumb, Zaif and OpenLedger DEX. NEM has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $31.41 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEM Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, B2BX, Huobi, CoinTiger, Iquant, Kryptono, Coinsuper, Bittrex, BTC Trade UA, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Zaif, Kuna, HitBTC, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Indodax, Koineks, Upbit, Liquid, Livecoin, YoBit, Exrates, COSS, Coinbe, Bitbns and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.