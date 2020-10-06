Neo (NEO) Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $426.98 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $16.89 or 0.00158182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BCEX, Allcoin and TDAX. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00264029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00085228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.01506680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009461 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Switcheo Network, OTCBTC, BitMart, Bibox, DragonEX, Bitfinex, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Coinrail, HitBTC, TDAX, CoinBene, BitForex, OKEx, Bitinka, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Allcoin, BCEX, CoinEgg, Coinsuper, Ovis, Bitbns, Livecoin, CoinEx, Gate.io, Coinnest, Liquid, COSS, BigONE, Tidebit, Huobi, Koinex, Bittrex, LBank, Exrates and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

