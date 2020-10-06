Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and General Finance (NYSE:GFN) Critical Review

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and General Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% General Finance 1.97% 19.53% 3.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nesco and General Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million 0.79 -$27.05 million N/A N/A General Finance $356.48 million 0.55 $7.95 million $0.65 10.05

General Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Nesco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of General Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of General Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nesco has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Finance has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nesco and General Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A General Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50

General Finance has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.83%. Given General Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe General Finance is more favorable than Nesco.

Summary

General Finance beats Nesco on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail. The company's modular space products comprise office container products, modular buildings, and mobile offices used in various applications, such as general administrative office space, military installations, workforce living accommodations, bank branches, classrooms/education, construction offices, daycare facilities, dormitories, healthcare facilities, rental facilities, retail space, and shelters. Its liquid containment products consists of portable liquid storage tanks for well-site liquid containment needs, expansion/upgrade projects, highway construction/groundwater sewage, infrastructure projects, industrial projects, mining pit pump works, municipal sewer and water projects, non-residential construction projects, pipeline construction and maintenance, and refinery turnaround applications. The company provides ancillary products, such as steps, ramps, furniture, portable toilets, security systems, shelving, mud pumps, hoses, splitter valves, tee connectors, and other items used in connection with leased equipment. It also manufactures various steel-based products, such as chassis, storm shelters, blast-resistant modules, specialty tanks, and trash hoppers. General Finance Corporation serves commercial, construction, transportation, industrial, energy, manufacturing, mining, retail, consumer, and education industries, as well as government sector. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

