Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NSRGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $119.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.02. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $124.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

