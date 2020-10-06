NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.00.

NSRGY opened at $120.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.07. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

