Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NLST opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. Netlist has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

