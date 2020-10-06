Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Nevada Energy Metals Inc (CVE:BFF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Nevada Energy Metals shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $523,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF)

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Big Smokey Valley Lithium project, Black Rock Desert Lithium project, Teels Marsh West Lithium project, and San Emidio Desert Lithium project located in Nevada.

