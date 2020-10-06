New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

NYC opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

