Newton Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Newton has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $731,938.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00264726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.01498571 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00157562 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.