NEXT Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $152,175.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00429769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

