Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen is benefiting from strength in both the segments, namely Global Media and Connect, solid execution and operational efficiency. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in the emerging markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in a year’s time.”

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. 53,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.24. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Nielsen by 623.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 153.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.