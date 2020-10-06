NOIA Network Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a market cap of $16.17 million and $263,505.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.34 or 0.04915560 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00032511 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

