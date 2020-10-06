Northcoast Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note issued on Monday, October 5th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.60. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $29,526.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,214.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,715,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 817,079 shares of company stock worth $23,386,688. Company insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.