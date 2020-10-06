Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS NPIFF traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. 2,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

