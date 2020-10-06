Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) is one of 27 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Norwegian Cruise Line to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion $930.23 million 3.34 Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors $2.99 billion $335.32 million 50.31

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -43.46% -4.47% -1.44% Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors -10.73% 4.74% 1.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 1 0 3.00 Norwegian Cruise Line Competitors 554 1319 1588 54 2.32

Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.03%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 34.18%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line competitors beat Norwegian Cruise Line on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

