Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $53.78 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $903,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

