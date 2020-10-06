Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.18

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.18 and last traded at $118.69, with a volume of 1695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Truist lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Novocure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 982.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,576,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,462.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,178,670. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Novocure by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 8.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 62.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 104.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

