Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,063,696.62 in Stock

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 128,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,063,696.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,905 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $236,731.95.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,008 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $90,155.52.

JRO stock remained flat at $$8.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 60.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

