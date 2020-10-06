NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NYSE:SLQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,533. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NYSE:SLQT has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Analysts predict that NYSE:SLQT will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

