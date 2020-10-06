Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given New $23.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Obseva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Obseva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Obseva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Obseva has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get Obseva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. Obseva has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Obseva by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Obseva by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.