Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ODP Corporation have declined and underperformed the industry so far in the year. The stock came under pressure following the company’s dismal second-quarter 2020 results. Both the top and the bottom lines not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also declined year over year. We note that reduced sales in the BSD and CompuCom Division owing to the coronavirus pandemic, combined with lower sales in the Retail Division due to lower volume and fewer retail stores in service hurt the company’s top line. In spite of improving monthly trends in the quarter, management cautioned that business disruption caused by the ongoing crisis may continue to impact BSD sales in the second half of 2020. The company’s several B2B customers have either paused operations or temporarily transitioned into a remote work environment.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

ODP stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. Office Depot has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). Office Depot had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Office Depot will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after buying an additional 1,483,339 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Office Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,181,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Office Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Office Depot by 60.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 229,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 86,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Office Depot by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,279,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 672,421 shares during the last quarter.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

